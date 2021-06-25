AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death Trump's company could face criminal charges in New York City AP: Police clung to crash theory in Black man's fatal arrest AP-NORC poll: Most say restrict abortion after 1st trimester UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer Joy and sorrow amid boy's dramatic rescue, mother's death In town for COVID funeral, man vanishes in Florida collapse Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin