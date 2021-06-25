CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City

AP: Police clung to crash theory in Black man’s fatal arrest

AP-NORC poll: Most say restrict abortion after 1st trimester

UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Joy and sorrow amid boy’s dramatic rescue, mother’s death

In town for COVID funeral, man vanishes in Florida collapse

Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

