AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing
Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City
AP: Police clung to crash theory in Black man’s fatal arrest
AP-NORC poll: Most say restrict abortion after 1st trimester
UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
Joy and sorrow amid boy’s dramatic rescue, mother’s death
In town for COVID funeral, man vanishes in Florida collapse
Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.