CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » aNational News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

States hesitant to adopt digital COVID vaccine verification

1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away

Experts: Impact of Chauvin case on policing yet to be seen

Crews at collapse site find body, raising death toll to five

Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world

Friends, family describe missing in Florida condo collapse

5 dead after hot air balloon crashes in Albuquerque street

J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim

Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse

Portland records hottest day ever amid Northwest scorcher

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

aNational News

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

VA's EHR strategic review is complete, but path forward isn't quite ready for primetime

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

GSA’s next set of acquisition modernization initiatives to focus on services, automation, data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up