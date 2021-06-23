BOSTON (AP) — AP source: Boston Celtics hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new head coach.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 23, 2021, 4:08 PM
BOSTON (AP) — AP source: Boston Celtics hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new head coach.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.