AP source: Boston Celtics hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new head coach

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 4:08 PM

BOSTON (AP) — AP source: Boston Celtics hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new head coach.

