CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » National News » 3 injured in explosion,…

3 injured in explosion, fire at suburban Kansas City duplex

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Three people, including two children, have been injured in an explosion at a suburban Kansas City duplex.

Firefighters, police and medics responded around 7 p.m. Monday to the explosion and subsequent fire at the Raytown home. Witnesses reported seeing two boys who were conscious and alert wheeled from the scene on gurneys. A man also was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

Officials have not said what caused the explosion that leveled part of the duplex, but neighbors told television station KMBC they believed fireworks set off in the area led to the explosion and fire.

The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up