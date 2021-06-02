CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
2 killed in small plane crash near Florida-Georgia border

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 6:33 PM

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday into a river along the state line between Florida and Georgia, authorities said.

A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the St. Marys River north of Jacksonville just before noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Rescue workers from Nassau County, Florida, and Camden County, Georgia, responded to the crash site, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the victims were an 18-year-old female student and a 66-year-old male flying instructor. The plane had departed from the nearby Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport in Florida.

A dive team was summoned to help recover the plane from the river, official said.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately reported.

