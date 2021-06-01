CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
1-year-old girl, 2 others slain at Louisiana swimming pool

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 10:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two people walked into the swimming pool area of a Louisiana apartment complex on Memorial Day and opened fire on two young men, also killing a 1-year-old girl who was playing by the pool, police said.

The shootings happened after the two entered the gated area and confronted the victims, Baton Rouge police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. told The Advocate.

After an argument, the suspects shot both of them — Reginald Thomas, 20; and Dewayne Dunn, 17 — and also struck the child, Ja’tyri Brown.

Police say Thomas and Dunn died at the scene. Ja’tyri died later at a hospital.

Details about the suspects or a possible motive were not immediately released, the newspaper reported.

