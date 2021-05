GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General: Scene at Green Bay casino ‘contained,’ no threat to community; no word…

Listen now to WTOP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General: Scene at Green Bay casino ‘contained,’ no threat to community; no word on injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.