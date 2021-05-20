MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » National News » Tulsa cybersecurity attack similar…

Tulsa cybersecurity attack similar to pipeline attack

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A cybersecurity attack on the city of Tulsa’s computer system was similar to an attack on the Colonial Pipeline and that the hacker is known, officials said Thursday.

“I can’t share anything other than we know who did it,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said, adding that the city did not pay the hackers. “They wanted to talk with us about what (a ransom) would be for them not to announce (the attack) and we never engaged them.”

Bynum said Tulsa’s computer security system identified the attack and shut down the system before it was infiltrated.

The attack, discovered earlier this month, was similar to the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline for days, according to Tulsa Chief Information Officer Michael Dellinger.

Colonial Pipeline eventually paid a $4.4 million ransom, the Georgia-based company said.

Tulsa’s computer system remains shut down while each of the city’s computers and servers are examined and cleaned, Dellinger said. There has been no indication any data was breached, he added.

Dellinger said an investigation is underway to determine how the attacker infiltrated the system.

Bynum said city utility services, such as water, will not be disconnected until five days after the system is back online and electronic payments are possible.

Police and fire responses continue, but issues such as uploading police body cameras are slowed because of the computer shutdown.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up