Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 1:03 PM

GILTNER, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a traffic stop over the weekend led troopers to seize more than 185 pounds of marijuana and arrest of two people from Virginia.

The patrol says the incident happened Saturday morning when a trooper stopped a car near an Interstate 80 exit at Giltner in south-central Nebraska.

The patrol says that during the stop, a patrol dog indicated the presence of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed packages.

The patrol said two people in the car, both from Virginia, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking crimes.

