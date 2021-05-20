CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Tim Tebow signs with Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of reviving NFL career as a tight end

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 8:03 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow signs with Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of reviving NFL career as a tight end.

