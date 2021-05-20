The shows that will be on network TV in primetime this fall The Associated Press

A look at the primetime lineups for the major networks, as announced in recent days as part of their annual…

A look at the primetime lineups for the major networks, as announced in recent days as part of their annual presentations to advertisers. All times Eastern. ABC Monday: 8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” 10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor” Tuesday: 8 p.m. — “The Bachelorette” 10 p.m. — “Queens” Wednesday: 8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. — “The Wonder Years” 9 p.m. — “The Conners” 9:30 p.m. — “Home Economics” Thursday: 8 p.m. — “Station 19” 9 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy” 10 p.m. — “Big Sky” Friday: 8 p.m. — “Shark Tank” 9 p.m. — “20/20” Saturday: 8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football” Sunday: 7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos” 8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 9 p.m. — “Supermarket Sweep” 10 p.m. — “The Rookie” CBS MONDAY 8 p.m. — “The Neighborhood.” 8:30 p.m. — “Bob Hearts Abishola.” 9 p.m. — “NCIS.” 10 p.m. — “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Tuesday: 8 p.m. — “FBI.” 9 p.m. — “FBI: International.” 10 p.m. — “FBI: Most Wanted.” Wednesday: 8 p.m. — “Survivor.” 9 p.m. — “Tough as Nails.” 10 p.m. — “CSI: Vegas.” Thursday: 8 p.m. — “Young Sheldon.” 8:30 p.m. — ”United States of Al.” 9 p.m. — “Ghosts.” 9:30 p.m. — “B Positive.” 10 p.m. — “Bull.” Friday: 8 p.m. — “S.W.A.T.” 9 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.” 10 p.m. “Blue Bloods.” Saturday: 8-10 p.m. — Saturday reruns. 10 p.m. — “48 Hours.” Sunday: 7 p.m. — “60 Minutes.” 8 p.m. — “The Equalizer.” 9 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles.” 10 p.m. “Seal Team.” FOX Monday: 8 p.m. — “9-1-1.” 9 p.m. — “The Big Leap.” Tuesday: 8 p.m. — “The Resident.” 9 p.m. — “Our Kind of People.” Wednesday: 8 p.m. — “The Masked Singer.” 9 p.m. — “Alter Ego.” Thursday: 8 p.m. — “Thursday Night Football.” Friday: 8 p.m. — “WWE’S Friday Night Smackdown.” Saturday: 7 p.m. — “Fox Sports Saturday.” Sunday: 7 p.m. — “NFL on Fox” 7:30 p.m. — “The OT” and Fox repeats. 8 p.m. — “The Simpsons.” 8:30 p.m. — “The Great North.” 9 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers.” 9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy.” NBC Monday: 8 p.m. — “The Voice.” 10 p.m. — “Ordinary Joe.” Tuesday: 8 p.m. — “The Voice.” 9 p.m. — “La Brea.” 10 p.m. — “New Amsterdam.” Wednesday: 8 p.m. — “Chicago Med.” 9 p.m. — “Chicago Fire.” 10 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.” Thursday: 8 p.m. — “Law & Order: For the Defense.” 9 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU.” 10 p.m. — “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Friday: 8 p.m. — “The Blacklist.” 9 p.m. — “Dateline NBC.” Saturday: 8 p.m. — Drama reruns. 9 p.m. — “Dateline Weekend Mystery.” 10 p.m. — “SNL Vintage.” Sunday: 7 p.m. — “Football Night in America.” 8:20 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football.” Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.