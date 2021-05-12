CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
The 3 biggest US airlines are suspending flights to Israel

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 6:59 PM

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have suspended flights to Israel through Thursday amid rising violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv.

American Airlines canceled its daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday and offered to put passengers on flights at later dates, according to an airline spokesman.

United canceled flights from Chicago, Newark and San Francisco, and Delta canceled flights from New York to Tel Aviv.

Company representatives said the airlines were monitoring the situation for when they might resume the flights.

