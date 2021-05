HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes inmate for 1999 fatally beating his aunt, even after victim’s family asked governor to…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes inmate for 1999 fatally beating his aunt, even after victim’s family asked governor to spare his life.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.