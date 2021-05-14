CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 11:16 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February was arrested Friday in Alabama, U.S. marshals said.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street on Feb. 6. Marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan’s arrest.

It was not immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times. Police have not disclosed a motive in the shooting.

Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment and an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged to be married.

Marshals said a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police arrested Pan on Friday morning. Details of the arrest were not immediately released.

Pan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

Marshals allege Pan stole an SUV from a dealership in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

Jiang was found lying outside his car and suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30 a.m., police said.

In the days after the killing, authorities said Pan was seen in the Atlanta suburbs driving with relatives and acting strange.

Interpol last month issued a “red notice” about Pan asking member countries to arrest him on murder and larceny charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

