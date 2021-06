SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheriff: Shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheriff: Shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.