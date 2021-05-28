MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » National News » Shallow quake hits beneath…

Shallow quake hits beneath Lake Tahoe; no injuries or damage

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck beneath Lake Tahoe on Friday but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

The quake reported at 8:25 a.m. was about 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) west of Tahoe’s east shore.

Hundreds of people as far away as Reno reported on the U.S. Geological Survey web site they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was “weak.”

The Washoe County sheriff’s office did not receive any immediate reports of damage and its deputies did not feel it, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Johns said Friday.

The Nevada Seismological Lab originally reported the magnitude as 4.3, but the geological survey’s revised estimate put it at 4.2. Several aftershocks followed, the largest 3.1. A magnitude 2.9 quake was reported earlier closer to the north shore at 4:59 a.m.

The event follows a series of earthquakes May 6 north of Lake Tahoe, about 27 miles (45 kilometers) west of Reno and the largest magnitude of those quakes was 4.7. None caused any damage.

The geological survey estimated the depth of Friday’s temblor at 5.5 miles (9 kilometers). It said structural damage was not expected from a quake that shallow.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Science News

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

‘Every day is different' — State Dept. IT fellows get unique start to Foreign Service careers

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Security clearance reciprocity remains a sticking point for industry, despite overall improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up