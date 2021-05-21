CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Roman Kent, who urged…

Roman Kent, who urged world to remember the Holocaust, dies

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Roman Kent, who survived the Holocaust and helped make sure the world never forgot its horrors, has died. He was 92.

His daughter told The New York Times her father died Friday at his Manhattan home.

At the time of his death, Kent was the chairman of the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Their Descendants, which documents the lives of survivors and works with educators to teach about the Holocaust.

He also spent time on the board of the Conference of Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which negotiated monetary settlements for survivors. Kent held positions including treasurer and co-chairman of the negotiating committee.

“Roman made himself available for every cause that we put in front of him, tirelessly giving of his time and energy” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, in a statement. “He will be remembered as an unwavering force of good will and an undeniable advocate for the global Jewish community.”

Born in Poland, Kent was a teen when he was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944. He was separated from his mother, who he never saw again, and his two sisters while his younger brother was with him. His father had died in 1943.

Kent and his brother were sent to other camps before being freed by the American military in 1945. They were reunited with their sisters in Sweden, one of whom died soon after the war and the other who ended up staying there.

Kent and his brother came to the United States, where Kent studied business and started companies. He married Hannah Starkman, another Holocaust survivor, in 1957.

In addition to his daughter, Kent is survived by a son, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His wife died in 2017.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up