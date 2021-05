COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police: Gunman who killed 6 at Colorado party over weekend opened fire because he wasn’t…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police: Gunman who killed 6 at Colorado party over weekend opened fire because he wasn’t invited, then killed himself.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.