Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in backpack near hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — A dead newborn’s body was found Friday in a backpack under brush near a hotel, a Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman said.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told local media outlets that it wasn’t clear how the infant died and that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Fire Department medics called to the scene confirmed that the child was dead but no other details were released, including the gender of the baby.

Investigators will examine surveillance video to try to determine who might have been in the area when the bag was left in the brush near the hotel close to Interstate 17 in northern Phoenix.

Investigators want to speak with people who may have been in the area and may have seen something, Fortune said.

