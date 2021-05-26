MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 12:11 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday announced his resignation, citing “certain personal matters that are becoming public.”

In a statement released by his office, Hunter said he plans to step down June 1. In the statement, Hunter expressed concern that his personal issues could overshadow the work of his office.

Although the statement did not describe the personal matter, Hunter filed for divorce from his wife on Friday.

Hunter was appointed to the post in 2017 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin after Scott Pruitt, who was attorney general at the time, was tapped to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

