CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » NJ Transit settles suits…

NJ Transit settles suits in deadly crash at commuter station

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — NJ Transit has reached settlements in lawsuits filed by the family of a woman killed and people injured in a 2016 crash when a train slammed into a Hoboken, New Jersey, station.

NJ Transit spokesperson Nancy Snyder said settlements were reached in the lawsuits on Wednesday evening, NJ.com reported.

The agency did not specify the amounts of the settlements, but said each was more than $500,000.

Fabiola Bittar de Kroon was killed by falling debris in the Sept. 29, 2016, crash. The 34-year-old Brazil-born lawyer was in the station after having just dropped off her 2-year-old daughter at day care.

The other people who settled lawsuits with the agency for injuries were Sheldon Kest, of Tenafly; Deepti Chanana Bhalla, of Hoboken; and Bagyalakshmi Subramaniam, of Bergenfield.

Attorneys Tom Kline and Bob Mongeluzzi, who represented the De Kroon family, Subramaniam and Kest, said their clients were trying to move on with their lives.

“They remain hopeful that NJ Transit will undertake and continue to undertake the necessary safety measures and precautions to ensure a tragedy like the fatal train crash at Hoboken never happens again,” they said in a statement.

More than 100 people were injured in the crash. Investigators found that the engineer suffered from sleep apnea.

NJ Transit has since increased medical screenings for personnel and installed positive train control systems.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

White House mandates new set of cyber initiatives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up