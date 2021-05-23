FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey state police say 2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at house party.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 23, 2021, 10:43 AM
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey state police say 2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at house party.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.