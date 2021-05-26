MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Man fatally shot after attacking others with knife

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 6:28 PM

HARTLY, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man is dead after attacking several other people with a knife at a central Delaware home.

Delaware state troopers were sent to a home in Hartly around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call.

Police say a 37-year-old man from Ridgely, Maryland man attacked the other occupants with a knife before one of the victims grabbed a shotgun and shot him in the leg, fatally wounding him.

Two Hartly men were admitted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in the knife attack. Two Maryland men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Crime News | Maryland News | National News

