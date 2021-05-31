CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » National News » Man accused of plotting…

Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart, and a search of the suspect’s home turned up firearms, ammunition and materials officials described as “radical ideology paraphernalia.”

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday in Kerrville and has been charged with making a “terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

Investigators said they intercepted a message from Blevins on Thursday indicating he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” and that the threat included Walmart. Blevins was taken into custody the next day.

Authorities searched his home and, according to the release, “firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents were seized.”

Blevins is on felony probation and was not supposed to have guns, the release said. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail in Kerrville, a city about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Blevins’ behalf.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up