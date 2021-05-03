CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Correction: Ku Klux Klan Membership Records story

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 6:50 PM

DENVER (AP) — In a story April 23, 2021, about History Colorado’s online archive on white supremacy, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of people in the original Ku Klux Klan membership records from the 1920s. The ledger contains about 30,000 entries, but researchers know some of those are repeats of the same people, so the total number of members is unknown, according to a spokesperson for the museum.

