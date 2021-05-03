DENVER (AP) — In a story April 23, 2021, about History Colorado’s online archive on white supremacy, The Associated Press…

DENVER (AP) — In a story April 23, 2021, about History Colorado’s online archive on white supremacy, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of people in the original Ku Klux Klan membership records from the 1920s. The ledger contains about 30,000 entries, but researchers know some of those are repeats of the same people, so the total number of members is unknown, according to a spokesperson for the museum.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.