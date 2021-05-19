CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Judge to reinstate ousted…

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’ attorneys and the city settle their legal fight over his job.

“If you can’t get it settled within the 45 days, then my order goes into effect,” Foley said at the end of a 30-minute hearing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. “Put him back in office, make him the chief and away we go.”

The city’s police commission demoted Morales to captain in August following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the Milwaukee Police Department.

The former chief’s attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, has said Morales’ relationship with the commission had been deteriorating since he refused the chairman’s demand to fire an officer involved in the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in January 2018.

More recently, the commission criticized Morales for authorizing tear gas to disperse protesters. The commission also raised questions over how the department has policed Black communities.

Morales joined the Milwaukee department in 1993 and was appointed chief in February 2018.

Morales chose to retire and sued for damages. Foley reversed the commission’s decision in December but didn’t issue further instructions. Morales’ attorneys have accused the city of dragging its feet on settlement negotiations and failing to abide by Foley’s order. City attorneys have argued that Morales’ retirement following his demotion prevented his reinstatement as chief.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up