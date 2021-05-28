CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Judge rules against port operator in stevedoring firm suit

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 6:54 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has ruled against the company that privatized operations at the port of Wilmington several years ago in a dispute over a planned buyout of the port’s former stevedoring firm.

The judge ruled Friday that GT USA Wilmington is bound by the terms of a 2018 letter agreement regarding the purchase and sale of 100% of the equity interest of Murphy Marine Services.

He also ruled rejected GT’s argument that accounting firm KPMG should have considered the financial effect of privatization in its analysis of Murphy Marine’s value.

