Hearing postponed for Nebraska man accused in kids’ deaths

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 5:51 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A court hearing in California for a Nebraska man charged in the deaths of his two children was postponed on Tuesday.

Adam Price, 35, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. His children, 3-year-old Theodore and 5-year-old Emily, were found dead in his home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue on Sunday.

Price was arrested Sunday in Pacifica, California.

The children were with Price for a court-ordered visitation. Their mother, who lives in Illinois, called police Saturday after she couldn’t reach the children.

Authorities haven’t said how or when the children died.

Price is now scheduled to appear Wednesday for a hearing on a fugitive warrant. His extradition hearing was also delayed until Wednesday, WOWT-TV reported.

Bellevue detectives were planning to travel to California to speak with Price, who was being held at Maguire Correctional Facility south of San Francisco.

