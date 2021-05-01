Fire at Rehoboth Beach restaurant causes $500K damages

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a restaurant fire in Rehoboth Beach that caused half a million dollars in damage.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a restaurant fire in Rehoboth Beach that caused half a million dollars in damage.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said the blaze started around 2 a.m. Saturday at Shrimpy’s Pub on Rehoboth Avenue.

Flames were shooting from the building when firefighters arrived.

The restaurant is about a mile off the town’s boardwalk. Two other businesses in the shopping center were also damaged.

The fire marshal is estimating overall damage at $500,000.

