CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » FBI: Man shot outside…

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.

At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” the FBI said in a statement. The man died from his wounds after he was taken to a hospital, according to the FBI.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene,” Tuesday’s statement says.

The FBI did not provide any additional details on the shooting.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

2020 FEVS: What we learned about the federal workforce during COVID-19

May We Say Thank You 2021

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up