MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » National News » Ex-campaign manager for Ohio…

Ex-campaign manager for Ohio U.S. Rep pleads guilty to theft

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress pleaded guilty Friday to two federal counts in a case alleging he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign.

Prosecutors have agreed not to seek a prison sentence longer than 32 months for Jamie Schwartz, 41, on the charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. He has expressed remorse and agreed to pay back the embezzled money. He admitted embezzling it during 2011-2019 while working for the campaigns of Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black didn’t immediately set a sentencing date.

A message for comment was emailed to Chabot’s campaign office Friday without immediate response. Chabot’s attorney said in 2019 that he had been the victim of “financial malfeasance.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Schwartz has to pay back a total $1,420,475. That amount was updated at Friday’s hearing and was about $20,000 higher than in earlier court documents.

.Chabot is serving his 13th U.S. House term.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Buy vs. build debate for software heats back up with letter to White House

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

‘Every day is different' — State Dept. IT fellows get unique start to Foreign Service careers

VA's unreliable infrastructure estimates raise more questions about EHR's cost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up