Disgraced police chief can’t serve as town commissioner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has ruled that a former small-town police chief who was convicted of official misconduct is ineligible to hold public office.

Superior Court Judge Jan Jurden ruled Tuesday that even though official misconduct is a misdemeanor, it amounts to an “infamous crime” under Delaware’s constitution in the case of former Newport police chief Michael Capriglione.

Jurden’s ruling came in response to a court filing by Attorney General Kathleen Jennings seeking to nullify Capriglione’s election last month as a Newport town commissioner.

