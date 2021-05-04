CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Disgraced police chief can’t serve as town commissioner

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 7:04 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has ruled that a former small-town police chief who was convicted of official misconduct is ineligible to hold public office.

Superior Court Judge Jan Jurden ruled Tuesday that even though official misconduct is a misdemeanor, it amounts to an “infamous crime” under Delaware’s constitution in the case of former Newport police chief Michael Capriglione.

Jurden’s ruling came in response to a court filing by Attorney General Kathleen Jennings seeking to nullify Capriglione’s election last month as a Newport town commissioner.

