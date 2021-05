SEATTLE (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws baseball’s fifth no-hitter this year, beating Seattle Mariners 5-0.

SEATTLE (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws baseball’s fifth no-hitter this year, beating Seattle Mariners 5-0.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.