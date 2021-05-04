CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Delaware governor eases capacity restrictions on businesses

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 5:15 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is easing most capacity restrictions that he imposed on businesses in Delaware in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Carney announced Tuesday that all capacity restrictions inside restaurants, retail and other business establishments, as well as houses of worship, will be lifted effective Friday, May 21.

Officials said facilities will be able to use as much capacity as social distancing requirements allow, but that masks will still be required indoors.

Social distancing requirements will halved from six feet to three feet, but bar and restaurant patrons must continue to remain seated.

