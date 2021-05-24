MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Delaware DOJ: Officers justified in December hotel shooting

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 8:01 PM

The Delaware Department of Justice has determined that law enforcement officers were justified in using deadly force against an attempted murder suspect who shot a corporal six times and fired at two others in December.

The Delaware News Journal reports that agency findings released Friday say the officers protected themselves and others by shooting Evelio Rivera. The 37-year-old was a fugitive wanted in connection with a fight in Reading, Pennsylvania, when he shot at officers in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach hotel on the night of Dec. 10.

