COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets announce that John Tortorella won’t return as coach after 6 seasons.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 9, 2021, 1:00 PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets announce that John Tortorella won’t return as coach after 6 seasons.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.