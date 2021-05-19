MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Car crashes into Atlanta bus, shuts down busy intersection

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 5:34 PM

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — A car crashed into an Atlanta public transit bus Wednesday morning and shut down a busy intersection for hours.

Riverdale police and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority told news outlets that a driver ran a red light and their car hit the bus. The two vehicles then crashed into a utility pole in the suburb south of Atlanta.

The bus driver, a MARTA passenger and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital, news outlets reported. The extent of their injuries wasn’t specified.

Marcus Brown, who takes a MARTA bus daily, saw the scene of the crash when he was on his way to catch the bus for work.

“When I woke this morning, I heard a loud noise it sounded like a transformer had blew up,” Brown told WSB-TV. “It shocked me. The first thing I think is I hope everybody is OK.”

The bus had significant damage to its front end and the car ended up on its side, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

