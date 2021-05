SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift mask requirement until June 15 to give public time to prepare and ensure…

Listen now to WTOP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift mask requirement until June 15 to give public time to prepare and ensure virus cases stay low.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.