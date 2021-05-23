CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Black man’s death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 8:07 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — The hanging death of a 21-year-old Black man three years ago is still haunting a county in Mississippi. The family of Willie Andrew Jones Jr. wants authorities to reopen the case, despite an official ruling that his death was a suicide. The family sued the stepfather of Jones’ white girlfriend and was awarded an $11 million settlement. The suit accused Harold O’Bryant Jr. of either lynching Jones or failing to stop him from taking his own life. O’Bryant adamantly denies the accusations. Jones was found hanging in the yard of O’Bryant’s home in 2018. The case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the FBI. All concluded his death was a suicide. 

