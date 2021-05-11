CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Bill requiring state permit to buy handgun clears committee

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 6:43 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill requiring anyone in Delaware who wants to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state has cleared a Democrat-led House committee.

The Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Tuesday to send the legislation to the full House while acknowledging that amendments are likely.

Supporters say the bill will help reduce gun homicides and suicides and make it more difficult for people to illegally buy handguns for criminals prohibited from possessing them.

Critics argue that it infringes on gun ownership rights and will do nothing to stem gun violence by criminals.

