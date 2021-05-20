Bill on thresholds for chemicals in drinking water advances

The state Senate has approved legislation directing Delaware health and environmental officials to establish maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for certain manmade chemical compounds that have been associated with cancer and other health problems.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate has approved legislation directing Delaware health and environmental officials to establish maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for certain manmade chemical compounds that have been associated with cancer and other health problems.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously Thursday and now goes back to House.

House lawmakers voted unanimously for the measure last month but must approve a Senate amendment removing certain language.

The measure directs state agencies to set maximum allowable levels for fluorinated chemicals in public drinking water supplies and to conduct a statewide survey of similar compounds in drinking water.

