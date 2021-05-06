ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces in letter that she won’t seek reelection.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
May 6, 2021, 11:10 PM
