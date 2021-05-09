GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes announce that coach Rick Tocchet won’t return after 4 seasons.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes announce that coach Rick Tocchet won’t return after 4 seasons.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.