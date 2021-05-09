CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Arizona Coyotes announce that coach Rick Tocchet won’t return after 4 seasons

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 2:53 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes announce that coach Rick Tocchet won’t return after 4 seasons.

