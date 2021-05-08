AP Week in Pictures: Global

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 7:27 AM

May 1 – 7, 2021

From a man running to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in India, to visitors admiring the newly reopened Sistine Chapel in Rome, to a Ukrainian soldier standing in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels and protesters clashing with police in Colombia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

