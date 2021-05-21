CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 2:41 AM

MAY 14-20, 2021

Scenes from Spain’s Moroccan enclave dominate the week in pictures, with large numbers of migrants crossing the border. Lockdown restrictions lifting throughout Europe and cargo ships in Russia’s northernmost point also make up some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in South Africa.

