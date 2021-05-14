CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAY 7 – MAY 13, 2021

From women singing a blessing for fish in Senegal to Victory Day celebrations in Russia, the solo State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II in London and the Pope trying on a new hat at the Vatican, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP Photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, 2 board members

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up