CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

APRIL 30 – MAY 7, 2021

From a drive-in fashion show in a car park in Prague, to the reopening of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and supporters celebrating after Ajax clinched the Dutch Premier League soccer title, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Soccer News

May We Say Thank You 2021

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

A threat-based methodology is FedRAMP’s next step toward simplicity with rigor

After Fort Hood review, Army is adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up