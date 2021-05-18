CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Study: Climate change added $8 billion to Sandy’s damages

US eases asylum restrictions at border amid legal challenges

Prosecutor finds deputies justified in shooting of Black man

Prosecutor says Durst’s own words show his guilt in killings

NY attorney general says Trump Org probe is now criminal

FBI investigates Asian American teen’s death as hate crime

Suspect in Iowa girl’s murder had been paroled weeks earlier

Washington governor signs sweeping police reform measures

More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements

Tiny bats put kibosh on power line tree-cutting for 2 months

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up