AP Top U.S. News at 8:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

Colorado police seek motive in party shooting that killed 7

AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response

Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement

States push jobless from virus recession to return to work

Detroit police chief announces retirement effective June 1

NASA spacecraft begins 2-year trip home with asteroid rubble

Vatican warns US bishops over get-tough Communion proposals

Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition

Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public

National News

