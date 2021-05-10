AP Top U.S. News at 8:58 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12 Colorado police seek motive in party shooting that killed…

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12 Colorado police seek motive in party shooting that killed 7 AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement States push jobless from virus recession to return to work Detroit police chief announces retirement effective June 1 NASA spacecraft begins 2-year trip home with asteroid rubble Vatican warns US bishops over get-tough Communion proposals Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.