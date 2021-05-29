AP Top U.S. News at 6:55 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism How Tulsa massacre spent most of last century unremembered More…

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism How Tulsa massacre spent most of last century unremembered More states ease lingering virus rules as vaccine rates rise Since the nose doesn’t know pot is now legal, K-9s retire Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees Sheriff: Rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home Farm laborer convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner Woman arrested at US border with sloth, crocodile parts NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way’s ‘downtown’ Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.